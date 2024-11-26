Wiz Khalifa Checks Money-Throwing Fan: “I’m Not A Stripper” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa had to pause mid-performance to address a fan in the audience throwing money at him during a recent concert.

The “See You Again” hitmaker was performing at a club in Thailand after co-headlining Rolling Loud Thailand 2024. However, he had to pause midway through his set to check an overzealous fan in the front row.

Footage from the event shows Wiz Khalifa stopping the show to chastise the money-thrower.

“Stop throwing money on the stage,” Wiz commanded. “I’m not a stripper, dawg. Quit throwing money on the stage.”

Although the man began to apologize, it apparently wasn’t the first time Wiz Khalifa had called him out for tossing cash at him.

“I’ve already told you once,” he added. “I’m not a dancer. If you don’t know, I’m Wiz Khalifa.”

The native then returned to his usual chill demeanor and continued the show.

Wiz Khalifa recently got into trouble with the law while overseas. Romanian cops busted him for lighting up a joint on stage at Beach Please! Festival in July. The cannabis connoisseur was indicted for possession in October for smoking and possessing marijuana at the concert.

While Wiz Khalifa talked down the fan throwing money, Rick Ross took matters into his own hands in a similar situation earlier this year.

Back in January, Rozay was making his way to the stage at a Miami nightspot when a fan decided to make it rain on the rapper. Ross paused for a moment while looking directly at the culprit before tossing a giant wad of cash directly at him.

The fan found the encounter hilarious, sticking his tongue out as Ross walked off.