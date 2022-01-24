Wiz Khalifa Delivers A Warning About Money Challenge Trend

Find out what Wiz has to say about people spelling out messages with bills.

Social media has been flooded with the Money Challenge in recent days. Celebrities and non-celebrities are uploading photos of themselves writing different words and phrases using cash.

Some people like NBA Youngboy and Lil Durk generated thousands of likes for their Money Challenge posts. In contrast, Fivio Foreign drew some backlash for spelling out “FUCC CHILD SUPPORT.”

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh-bred rapper Wiz Khalifa delivered a different message to his followers. The “Black and Yellow” hitmaker offered a warning about the trendy Money Challenge.

“Don’t go broke tryna count that money on tha floor,” tweeted Wiz Khalifa on Sunday evening. As of press time, that tweet has collected over 6,500 likes.

This was not the first time Wiz Khalifa proposed what he likely sees as words of wisdom to the world. Back in December, he called on entertainers to stop disrespecting each other in 2022.

As far as the Money Challenge, it does not appear to be slowing down at the moment. Both 50 Cent and Soulja Boy recently took credit for creating the meme over five years ago.

Soulja Boy claimed he was the “first to do it” in his 2016 music video for the title track of the Stacks On Deck mixtape. 50 Cent reminded his followers that he spelled out “BROKE” with $100 bills on Instagram in October of 2015.