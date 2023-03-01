Wiz Khalifa Responds To Boosie’s Smoke-Out Challenge, Snoop Dogg Yet To Reply 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is with the smoke and wants a live-streamed event to prove he can out-smoke OG stoners, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

Boosie issued a challenge to some of Hip-Hop’s most well-known weed enthusiasts, offering to host a smoke-a-thon live stream with invites extended to Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

The Louisiana native took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 28), announcing his plans for a smoke fest. He challenged two fellow rappers known for their high tolerance and is fairly confident he can out-smoke them. Furthermore, Boozie was the event live-streamed so fans can witness the smoke fest.

“I WANNA DO A SMOKE OUT CHALLENGE,” he wrote before tagging Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. “Let’s stream it for the world to see 😂I THINK I CAN TAKE THEM‼️”

Boosie laid down a few rules for the competition; everybody brings their strongest weed and goes three rounds with a different strain each time.

“We all bring our strongest pack that we smoke ‼️We go 3 rounds with each different strand‼️LETS GO OG,” he declared.

I WANNA DO A SMOKE OUT CHALLENGE WITH @wizkhalifa N @SnoopDogg let’s stream it for the world to see 😂I THINK I CAN TAKE THEM‼️we all bring our strongest pack that we smoke ‼️We go 3 rounds with each different strand‼️LETS GO OG — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 28, 2023

Never one to back down from smoke, Wiz Khalifa responded to Boosie, and unsurprisingly, he’s with it. He told Boosie to set it up, just make sure there’s plenty of food! “🍃Let’s go,” he replied. “👨🏾‍🔬Ima bring the extracts and my bong just make sure we got some food.”

He also upped the ante telling Boosie he’s considering adding a second day. “🍄I might stay an extra day and shroom wit you,” Wiz added.

🍃Let’s go



👨🏾‍🔬Ima bring the extracts and my bong just make sure we got some food



🍄I might stay an extra day and shroom wit you https://t.co/qKTF3zmZpr — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 28, 2023

The “See you Again” hitmaker also wanted to participate in Styles P’s “Smoke Olympics” last year. “Hey Ghost, I hear you talking about a smoke-off. I love the thought of it,” said Wiz Khalifa although the event never materialized.

Snoop Dogg is yet to respond, possibly because he’s down under on tour. The OG stoner shared a video showing he’s still getting his smoke on while preparing for his shows.