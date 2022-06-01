WizKid Announces Album Release Date & Teases Features From Ty Dolla $ign, Skepta & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

WizKid is set to release his new album this summer and could be blessing his fans with a new single this week featuring a “new sound.”

WizKid has announced the date for his upcoming fifth studio album, More Love Less Ego.

The Grammy award-winning artist took to his Instagram stories to share a series of teasers for the forthcoming project. The first was a clip from the studio, although the recording had no sound. However, the second clip gifted his fans with a snippet of a fresh new cut, while the third hinted at his collaborators on the project.

WizKid Teases His Collaborators

“Big up Naira/Skep/Ayra/Ty/Flame/Buj!! See you 5/8,” he wrote, before tagging, “#MLLE.” The album is due to arrive on August 5.

According to WizKid’s post, the album is a true international effort. British rapper Skepta, British-Nigerian artist Naira Marley, Nigerian singer/songwriter Ayra Starr, and Ty Dolla $ will all feature on the project.

He also named “Buju,” which could be a reference to his former collaborator, Nigerian Afro-fusion artist now known as Bnxn. Additionally, fans speculated that “Flame” refers to the “La Flame” nickname of Travis Scott.

The last image revealed WizKid could be switching things up a bit on the upcoming project. Furthermore, fans may get a new single this week. “New sound days away,” he promised.

WizKid rose to international prominence following the release of his breakout single “Essence,” featuring Tems. Justin Bieber then hopped on the remix, pushing the track even further. The song became the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

More Love Less Ego follows the success of his previous offerings ‘Made In Lagos,’ ‘Ayo,’ ‘Sounds From The Other Side.’ The afrobeats star has received worldwide acclaim for his contributions to the industry. WizKid earned his first Grammy for Best Music Video as a lead artist on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” in 2021. In November of the same year, Apple Music Awards announced him as the winner of Artist of the Year (Africa).