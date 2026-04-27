WNBA Guard Lexie Brown Denies She Wrecked Megan Thee Stallion’s Relationship With Klay Thompson

WNBA guard Lexie Brown publicly denies any involvement in Klay Thompson’s breakup with Megan Thee Stallion after internet rumors spiraled out of control.

Lexie Brown stepped into the crosshairs of internet speculation this weekend after Megan Thee Stallion publicly ended her relationship with Klay Thompson and accused him of infidelity.

The WNBA guard found herself at the center of wild rumors connecting her to the breakup, but she wasn’t about to let the narrative spiral out of control without setting the record straight.

She posted a direct statement on her Instagram Stories that cut through all the noise.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation,” she wrote. “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.” The message was short, firm, and left no room for interpretation.

The chaos started when Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to blast Thompson over his alleged cheating and commitment issues.

She claimed he’d lost interest in monogamy and had been emotionally draining throughout his basketball season.

Within hours, internet sleuths were connecting dots that didn’t exist, and Lexie Brown’s name kept surfacing as the supposed third party.

The speculation intensified when fans noticed Thompson had unfollowed Brown on Instagram and she’d made her account private, which only fueled the baseless theories.

Brown, who plays for the Seattle Storm and is preparing for the upcoming WNBA season, wasn’t going to let this derail her momentum.

What made this timing particularly rough for Brown is that she’s already been through enough.

She’s battled Crohn’s disease over the past couple of years and was traded from the Los Angeles Sparks to the Seattle Storm, where she’s fighting to prove herself on a competitive roster.

According to Yahoo Sports, she averaged just 9.5 minutes per game last season and needs to earn her spot with the Storm. The last thing she needed was to be dragged into celebrity gossip that had zero basis in reality.

Brown’s statement was the perfect response to the chaos. It was measured, professional, and refused to engage with the nonsense.

She didn’t attack anyone, didn’t defend herself beyond what was necessary, and immediately redirected focus to what actually mattered to her.