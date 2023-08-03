Woman Connected To 350Heem’s Murder Arrested, Denies Being A Felon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A person connected to the fatal shooting that killed a rising star has problems with the police.

The lawyer for a woman arrested in connection to the murder of rapper 350Heem is calling out prosecutors for calling her a felon.

According to WFLA, Jamilah Johnson has been named by Lakeland police as a suspect in the Florida rapper’s death. The department called her a “convicted felon,” a title her lawyer objected to.

Her lawyer Jeff Holmes went on record stating, “She’s not a convicted felon.”

According to Holmes, who reportedly worked on a previous case with her, his client has no history of felonies, but she does have a record.

In April 2022, she pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon, but as part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, as indicated in court records.

“Since she wasn’t a convicted felon and the only charge they originally arrested her for was possession by a convicted felon, she never should have been arrested,” said Holmes.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, 350Heem was a rising star. Known for his raw street narratives and melodic flow, he was tragically shot and killed during the celebration of his latest mixtape, “Taking Chances 3,” at the Jade Fox Wine Bar & Lounge in Lakeland, Florida.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop.com, 350Heem said he felt like he was destined to be a famous rapper.

“I kind of say I feel like I was born to be a rapper when I dropped my very first project,” he said. “I was just putting out a project just because I wanted to put my money in the song, do something positive. But all the fans and supporters I gained after that, it was like they labeled me as a rapper.”

Heem’s music delved into the depths of his personal experiences and challenges, making it profoundly relatable. He firmly believed that his music connected with young individuals on a journey of self-discovery, providing them with guidance and understanding along the way.

“I definitely believe that music speaks to your soul,” he said. “I definitely believe that because it’s been speaking to me my whole life,” 350Heem told AllHipHop.com.