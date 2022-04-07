Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sexual Assault Drops Lawsuit

An unnamed woman who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault withdrew her lawsuit against the Death Row Records owner.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the accuser withdrew her case on Wednesday (April 6). The Jane Doe lawsuit claimed Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan sexually assaulted an unnamed woman in 2013.

The unidentified woman requested dismissal without prejudice, which means she could refile her claims. Snoop Dogg previously asked a judge to dismiss the case, calling it a “shakedown.”

“It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants,” Snoop Dogg’s reps said in a statement to multiple outlets. “Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”

Jane Doe’s attorney Matt Finkelberg told Rolling Stone he still believes his client’s accusations. He didn’t reveal any plans to refile the sexual assault lawsuit but emphasized the ability to do so in a dismissal without prejudice.

Finkelberg’s client sued Snoop Dogg just a few days before the Death Row Records owner performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February. The veteran rapper denied all of Jane Doe’s allegations and suggested she was trying to extort him.

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened,” his legal team wrote in a court filing. “He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her.”