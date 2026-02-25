Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill Score Historic Rock Hall Nominations As Gene Simmons Stews In Anger

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wu-Tang Clan received their first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination today, marking a historic moment for Hip-Hop representation.

Gene Simmons isn’t going to like this: Wu-Tang made Rock and Roll Hall of Fame history on Wednesday (February 250 when the legendary Hip-Hop collective earned their first nomination alongside 16 other artists.

The Staten Island group joins fellow Hip-Hop pioneer Lauryn Hill as first-time nominees in the 2026 class announced Wednesday morning. The collective’s groundbreaking 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) revolutionized Hip-Hop with its raw production and martial arts-inspired lyrics.

Wu-Tang’s nomination comes 31 years after their debut album changed Hip-Hop forever with tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck.” The group’s influence extends beyond music into fashion, film and martial arts culture.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Method Man previously appeared at the Rock Hall with Dave Chappelle and Public Enemy members Chuck D and Flavor Flav, showing the group’s long-standing connection to Hip-Hop’s elite.

Lauryn Hill’s nomination represents another Hip-Hop milestone, recognizing her solo work beyond her Fugees induction eligibility. The former Fugees member transformed Hip-Hop and R&B with her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won five Grammy Awards.

Other first-time nominees include Phil Collins (solo career), Luther Vandross, P!NK, Shakira, INXS and New Edition. The complete nominee list spans multiple genres, with returning nominees including Mariah Carey, Oasis, Billy Idol and Sade.

The Hip-Hop nods come as aging rocker and KISS frontman Gene Simmons blasted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including rappers in the process.

Fan voting opens immediately on the Rock Hall’s official website.

The 2026 induction ceremony will likely take place in Cleveland this fall, continuing the Rock Hall’s tradition of alternating between Cleveland and other major cities.