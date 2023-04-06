XXXTentacion’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.

A judge sentenced three men to life in prison for their roles in the death of XXXTentacion.

Judge Michael Usan handed down life sentences to Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome on Thursday (April 6). The three men were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in March.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside of a Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018. He was 20.

Boatwright, Williams, Newsome and a fourth man named Robert Allen were indicted for XXXTentacion’s murder in July 2018. Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2022.

The XXXTentacion murder trial began in February, almost five years after his death. Allen testified against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome.

Allen identified Boatwright and Newsome as the masked men seen in surveillance footage of XXXTentacion’s murder. Prosecutors said Boatwright shot the late rapper.

According to Allen, Williams served as the getaway driver. Newsome stole a Louis Vuitton bag, which contained $50,000.

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome each took $15,000 from the stolen money. Allen received $5,000 for his involvement.

A Florida jury found Boatwright, Williams and Newsome guilty after eight days of deliberations. XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of his child, declared justice was served.