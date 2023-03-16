XXXTentacion Murder Trial Drags On With No Verdict; Jury Gets Day Off

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Florida jury remained unable to reach a verdict in the XXXTentacion murder trial after seven days of deliberations.

The Florida jury was sent home for a few days on Thursday afternoon (March 16). Judge Michael Usan granted the jury’s request for a day off, allowing jurors to resume deliberations on Monday (March 20).

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. They face life in prison if convicted.

The trio’s murder trial began in February. Last week, the jury started the deliberation process.

Prosecutors accused Boatwright, Williams and Newsome of targeting XXXTentacion in a deadly robbery. A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the late rapper’s death.

Allen testified against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome. Allen identified Boatwright as the man who shot XXXTentacion and Newsome as the one who grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash.

Prosecutors played surveillance footage of the violent robbery, which showed two masked men confronting XXXTentacion before the fatal shots were fired. Allen said Williams served as the getaway driver.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of a Florida dealership in June 2018. He was 20.