XXXTentacion Murder Trial: Jury’s Verdict A Mystery After 6 Days Of Deliberations

Jurors haven’t been able to decide on a verdict after six days of deliberations in the XXXTentacion murder trial.

A verdict remains elusive in the XXXTentacion murder trial.

Jurors wrapped up their sixth day of deliberations with no verdict on Wednesday afternoon (March 15). The jury will return to a Florida court to continue their discussions on Thursday morning (March 16).

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. All three men face life in prison if convicted.

A fourth defendant, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in XXXTentacion’s death. The 26-year-old man testified against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome.

Allen identified Boatwright and Newsome as the masked men seen in the surveillance footage of XXXTentacion’s murder. Allen recalled Williams, the alleged getaway driver, egging on Boatwright and Newsome before the fatal robbery.

According to Allen, the four men plotted to rob someone on the day of the murder. They targeted XXXTentacion after seeing the late rapper walk into RIVA Motorsports in Florida.

Prosecutors accused Boatwright of firing the shots that killed XXXTentacion. Allen said Newsome grabbed the slain artist’s Louis Vuitton bag, which contained $50,000 in cash.

Allen explained how the men split the money in his testimony. He allegedly took $5,000 while the other three each grabbed $15,000.

Defense attorneys claimed Allen lied in court. They argued he was simply trying to avoid a life sentence.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside of RIVA Motorsports in June 2018. He was 20.