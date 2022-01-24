XXXTentacion’s Estate To Release Posthumous Single “Vice City”

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy would have turned 24 years old on January 23 of this year. The Florida rapper, better known as XXXTentacion, was murdered on June 18, 2018, at the age of 20.

The Estate of Jahseh Onfroy is now preparing to release a new single by the late award-winning performer. XXXTentacion’s “Vice City” will arrive on DSPs this Friday, January 28.

A statement from the Jahseh Onfroy Estate reads:

We continue to be amazed at the love and support that X’s fans show on a daily basis. We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be as powerful as it’s ever been.

It is important to us to continue to honor Jah’s legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs. We have been working diligently to clear as much of it as possible, and we are excited to announce our first release this Friday with “vice city” hitting all streaming services for the first time. We will continue to release music as we clear it, and are making sure we do it in a way that stays true to how X released each song originally.

Visit www.makeouthill.com now to sign up and stay up to date with X-related news, and be the first to be notified as the site evolves. Follow @makeouthill on Twitter for more updates.

Beyond the music, we know X’s fans have been waiting patiently for the documentary and we will be sharing updates on it soon.

Thank you again for your support and for continuing to honor and celebrate the life of Jah.

The Estate of Jahseh Onfroy