XXXTentacion’s Mother Reacts To Killers’ Life Sentences: “God Is Good”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, also had a message for her son’s killers, hoping “they will retain a firm grasp on the slippery soap.”

As XXXTentacion’s killers prepared to spend the rest of their life behind bars, the late rapper’s mother sent a message to the men who took her son’s life.

Judge Michael Usan sentenced Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams to life without parole on Thursday (Apr. 6). In March, the trio were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

XXXTentacion’s mother believes justice has been served and shared her response to Boatwright’s courtroom antics. Last month, Boatwright smirked and blew a kiss to the camera, allegedly in the direction of the family, while the guilty verdict was being read out.

Cleopatra Bernard referred to her son’s killer as “Buttright” telling TMZ she hopes he “will now get the kiss he wants so bad.”

She also had a warning for Newsome and Williams: “My hope for these other gentlemen is they will retain a firm grasp on the slippery soap.” XXXTentacion’s mother shared her relief at the sentencing on her Instagram Story. “God is good,” she wrote alongside a praying hands emoji.

XXXTentacion Left Behind A Son He Never Got To Meet

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside a Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018. He was just 20 years old and left behind a son born after he died. The late rapper’s manager reflected on the tragedy in a statement read on behalf of the family during the sentencing.

“This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” Solomon Sobande stated. “We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father.”

XXXTentacion’s girlfriend and the mother of his child Gekyume broke her silence on the verdict via her Instagram Stories.

“After 5 long years you may finally rest in peace,” wrote Jenesis Sanchez last month. “Gekyume will never get to meet you earthside, but it is my job as a mother to ensure I share those special memories with him. Jah was robbed of his life and Geky was robbed of his father. For this, I will never truly have complete peace, but justice being served today helps the healing process.”