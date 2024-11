Xzibit woke up to some devastating news on Tuesday morning (November 19). According to an Instagram post from the veteran MC, close affiliate and fellow rapper Saafir has passed away. He was 54.

Xzibit mourned his death in a heartfelt caption that read: “Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now.

“Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro.”

Xzibit didn’t disclose Saafir’s cause of death.

Saafir, born Reggie Gibson, was closely associated with the West Coast Hip-Hop scene. While not Xzibit’s biological brother, the two have referred to each other that way numerous times over the years. They were part of the group Golden State Project along with Ras Kass in the early 2000s.

Saafir first gained prominence as a member of the Hobo Junction collective, a group known for its lyrical prowess. He’s also known for his infamous battle with Hieroglyphics, a moment that added to his legend in the 1990s.

His debut album, Boxcar Sessions (1994), is considered an underground classic. He also released other notable works, including Trigonometry and Good Game: The Transition, and appeared in the cult-classic film Menace II Society (1993).

Xzibit is gearing up to release his first album in more than a decade, Kingmaker. He’s released two singles from the project so far: “Been a Long Time Pt. 2” and “Play This At My Funeral.”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to X and Saafir’s loved ones.