Xzibit Looks To Sell California Home For Nearly $4 Million Amid Divorce Battle

Xzibit is seeking a buyer for his five-bedroom, six-bathroom house while trying to settle money disputes in his divorce.

Xzibit hopes someone’s willing to pay him millions of dollars for his house in Porter Ranch, California.

According to Architectural Digest, Xzibit put his five-bedroom home on the market for $3.85 million. The West Coast rapper is looking to sell his house as he continues to fight over money in his divorce.

Xzibit’s ex-wife Krista Joiner claimed he promised to provide her “lifetime support” if they ever split. She filed for divorce in 2021.

“In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of [Xzibit’s] skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them,” Joiner’s lawyer argued in a lawsuit filed in 2022.

Joiner said the former couple reached an oral agreement for her financial support. Xzibit asked the court to force her to look for a job to help support herself.

Xzibit petitioned a judge to order a vocational evaluation for Joiner. He wanted a court-appointed official to determine her employment options before any ruling on spousal support.

Last year, Joiner accused her ex-husband of hiding at least $20 million. A judge previously ordered Xzibit to pay $2,239 per month in child support.