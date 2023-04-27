Xzibit’s Divorce Gets Nasty, Wife Asks Him To Pay Quarter Million For Her Legal Fees

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wife says she can’t get a job because of the divorce and she is raising the rapper’s only living child.

Xzibit’s divorce proceedings are getting ugly as his wife is running out of money to keep up with the famous and rich West Coast rapper.

According to Radar Online, Krista Joiner, his wife for 7 years and mother of his two children (one died as a baby), is demanding that the artist helps her with some of her bills, including her lawyer fees, during the couple’s ugly split.

She wants $230K just for her lawyer bill alone.

AllHipHop.com reported just how nasty the divorce could get. In 2021, she filed to dissolve their marriage and as a result, the two have had to sell some assets acquired during the union.

The exes sold their home and made an extra $579K from the sale.

She believes some of that money could go to her for her legal debt. She also spoke about all the money he is making as a cannabis company owner, believing he could pull money from there.

This is not the first time she has brought up all the money he is making in cannabis.

If that doesn’t work, the soon-to-be ex-wife says he could just sell some of his jewelry collection valued at $845k or a 2018 Rezvani Jeep worth $350k.

Joiner is already receiving $6,000 a month in a combined support agreement, mandated by a judge.

Of that pot, $2,239 is to go to child support for their 10-year-old son, and the remaining $3,702 to her in spousal support.

She has asked a judge to more than double it because she says he can afford it.

More than anything, Joiner admits struggling to readjust to her life.

She says she has no job because she had “to devote much of her time to these divorce proceedings and taking care of their son.”

He believes she needs to figure it out and not count his ducks. No word on if his support will be raised or if he will pay for her lawyer fees.