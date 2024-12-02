Yak Gotti Attorney Confirms Rapper Was Stabbed In Fulton County Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yak Gotti has been hospitalized after he was stabbed during an altercation in jail while awaiting a jury verdict in the ongoing YSL trial.

Yak Gotti was stabbed during an altercation with another inmate at the Fulton County jail on Sunday (December 1).

The rapper (real name Deamonte Kendrick), one of the last two co-defendants in the YSL trial, was taken to hospital following the incident, his attorney Douglas Weinstein has confirmed. However, his present condition is unknown, and Weinstein has struggled to get updates on his client’s status.

“I did get to speak to him briefly last night,” Weinstein confirmed in a TikTok video Monday morning (December 2). “He sounded tired; he was alert. When I spoke to him, he was at the jail getting ready to be transported to the hospital for some stitches. I don’t know his full medical condition; I don’t know the results of what happened at the hospital.”

Weinstein stated that, in his experience, it is nearly “impossible” to obtain information from the hospital. However, he remains hopeful about receiving an update during the court session later on Monday morning.

“Please pray for him,” Weinstein concluded. “Pray for everybody that’s locked up in out Fulton County Jail system.”

The other remaining defendant, Shannon Stillwell (aka SB), was also stabbed inside the jail almost a year ago.

Yak Gotti and Stillwell are the last of 28 men initially arrested in May 2022. Young Thug and three other co-defendants accepted plea deals in November.

The jury is expected to resume deliberations on Monday, over one year since the trial began.