Young Thug Says “Free Yak Gotti” After Release From Jail On Plea Deal 

Young Thug may have been released from jail after spending two and a half years behind bars since his arrest on multiple RICO charges, but he hasn’t forgotten about Yak Gotti.

On Thursday (October 31), Thugger walked free after taking a plea deal without a plea bargain after negotiations with the prosecution failed. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including gang involvement and weapons and drug offenses.

Judge Whittaker sentenced Thug to 40 years, with the first five years served in prison commuted by time served. She also slapped him with 15 years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines.

However, one of his two remaining co-defendants, rapper Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, rejected a plea deal just hours before Young Thug pleaded guilty and remains locked up.

He is facing 12 counts, including charges related to racketeering, murder, guns, drugs and street gang participation.

Shortly after his release, Young Thug posted Yak Gotti on his Instagram Story. “Free You [red heart emoji],” he wrote alongside a photo of Gotti.

Both Yak Gotti and Shannon “SB” Stillwell rejected the state’s plea deals on Thursday. Judge Stillwell told Gotti he would face life in prison plus 11 years if he took the case to trial.

“Yak Gotti has rejected the State’s latest plea offer and fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home,” attorney Douglas Weinstein told 11Alive’s Grace King after court.

After sentencing Young Thug, Judge Stillwell confirmed the trial will continue on Monday (November 4) for the remaining co-defendants, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell.