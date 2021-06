Watch Jay explain why he wants a boxing match against his former groupmate.

The YBN collective appeared to be all good just a year ago. Then Cordae dropped the YBN from his stage name, YBN Nahmir blamed “old people” for the group disbanding, and YBN Almighty Jay blasted ART@WAR label head James McMillan.

Fast forward to June 2021, Almighty Jay and Nahmir are calling each other out on social media after apparently falling out over money and other personal issues in 2019. The Atlantic recording artists now want to go head-to-head inside a boxing ring.

Almighty Jay posted an Instagram video saying he is inspired by the recent celebrity/exhibition boxing matches and wants a match between himself and Nahmir. The IG caption read, “Tag @socialgloves set the fight up. @ybnnahmir let’s get in the ring and settle our differences and make a bag 💰💪🏽.”

Social Gloves is presenting “Battle Of The Platforms” on June 12. The boxing event, taking place at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium, will feature YouTubers versus TikTokers. Jay’s “Red Light” collaborator DDG is set to face Austin McBroom.

YBN Nahmir responded to Almighty Jay’s request for a bout. He went on Instagram Live to say, “Cuz gonna know, everybody gonna know too, I’m nice. So when y’all see cuz hurt with all them blackeyes and all that b####### that cuz got on his s###, I’m nice, n##### ain’t hit him with no bottle this time.”

Almighty Jay was hospitalized in 2019 after being attacked with a Hennessy bottle in New York City. The Texas native was also reportedly stabbed, stomped on, and robbed of his chain that night.

After Nahmir’s Instagram Live session, Almighty Jay reposted a clip of the Alabama rapper’s comments to his own IG page. Jay wrote in the caption, “I HOPE HE KEEP THE SAME ENERGY WHEN WE GET IN THE RING 😂😬 HE BETTER TAKE THE FIGHT HE NEED IT… THAT ALBUM WENT DOUBLE CARDBOARD 😭😭😭💔.”

YBN Nahmir dropped his debut studio LP, Visionland, on March 26 of this year. The project failed to chart on the Billboard 200 with reports claiming it only moved 4,000 units in its first week of release.

YBN Almighty Jay’s Battling My Spirit debut solo mixtape came out on March 5. Jay, Nahmir, and Cordae were the centerpieces for 2018’s YBN: The Mixtape which peaked at #21 on the Billboard 200 and is currently certified Gold by the RIAA.