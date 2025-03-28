Yella Beezy $2 Million Bond Reduced, Judge Gives Rapper A Warning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy appeared in shackles as a Dallas judge cut his bond to $750,000 and warned him to avoid any contact with witnesses in the Mo3 murder case.

Yella Beezy had his $2 million bond slashed to $750,000 during a tense court hearing in Dallas where the rapper, accused in a murder-for-hire case tied to fellow artist Mo3, was warned sternly by the judge about his conduct.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Markies Conway, appeared in shackles on Thursday (March 27) as prosecutors laid out their case, alleging he orchestrated the 2020 killing of rapper Melvin Noble, known as Mo3, on Interstate 35E.

Prosecutors presented surveillance footage from a Kroger 18-wheeler truck showing a black sedan cutting off Mo3’s gold vehicle. The video captured the suspected gunman, Kewon Dontrell White, chasing Mo3 on foot before fatally shooting him in broad daylight.

A witness claimed to have overheard Conway discussing payment for the hit and prosecutors pointed to a $40,000 cash withdrawal made by Yella Beezy shortly after the killing, which they say matches the alleged payout.

“The fact that this individual has the means and the resources and the reach to get to witnesses is a true concern the court should also take into consideration,” prosecutors told the court.

Defense attorneys pushed back, arguing there’s no direct evidence linking Yella Beezy to the murder. They also challenged the witness’s credibility and emphasized Yella Beezy’s community ties.

His grandmother, Alma Alexander, testified on his behalf.

“Markies was my first grandchild… He’s been a godsend to a lot of his family members. He helps everybody,” she said.

The judge ultimately lowered the bond, citing the seriousness of the charge but also the lack of definitive proof tying Conway to the crime.

“You are to have no contact [with witnesses], direct or indirect. No threatening or harassment of any victim, witness, co-defendants. If it’s you or anybody on your behalf, it’s going to be a problem,” the judge warned.

Yella Beezy was also reprimanded for not taking the case seriously, particularly regarding his financial disclosures.

If released, Yella Beezy must surrender his passport, wear an ankle monitor and remain under house arrest.