Ye’s Italy Concert Faces Cancellation After Uproar From Politicians & Jews

Ye’s scheduled Italy concert faces mounting pressure from politicians and Jewish groups demanding the government block his show.

Ye is set to perform at Italy’s Hellwatt Festival on July 18 at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, but the 103,000-capacity venue is now ground zero for a massive political and cultural standoff.

With 68,000 tickets already sold, the city’s Jewish community, anti-fascist groups, trade unions, and politicians are demanding the Italian government block the show, according to Variety.

This comes after his concerts were canceled in the U.K., France, Switzerland, and Poland over the past few weeks.

Pina Picierno, vice president of the European Parliament and a senior member of Italy’s Democratic Party, went public with her frustration.

She pointed out that the U.K. denied him a visa and France effectively prevented his concert in Marseille, yet Italy’s government is staying silent while nearly 70,000 people have already bought tickets.

The stakes feel different here because the city of Reggio Emilia earned the Gold Medal for Military Valor in 1950, specifically for its role in the Italian resistance against the Nazis during World War II.

That historical weight makes the decision even more loaded.

Ye’s past statements have fueled the controversy.

He’s said “I Love Nazis” on social media, sold T-shirts with swastikas on his website, and released a song called “Heil Hitler.”

In January, he published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, attributing his behavior to manic episodes caused by bipolar disorder, and he was recently seen leaving The Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.

Hellwatt Festival artistic director Victor Yari Milani stated the event is “a space for free artistic expression” and claimed they’ve asked Ye to apologize again while in Italy.

Mayor Marco Massari is taking a neutral stance, saying the final decision rests with Italy’s Ministry of the Interior, which hasn’t commented yet.

The festival lineup also includes Travis Scott, Rita Ora, and Martin Garrix, but those names feel secondary to the larger question now facing Italy.

Ye’s remaining European tour stops include Turkey, the Netherlands, Madrid, and Portugal, but Italy’s decision could set the tone for what happens next.

The Ministry of the Interior is expected to make an announcement by May 15.