Ye Shows Up At Simon Wiesenthal Center Amid European Tour Collapse

Kanye West made a quiet visit to the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Beverly Hills as his European tour completely fell apart.

Kanye West showed up at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Beverly Hills Monday night, and the timing couldn’t be more telling given everything that’s been happening with his career lately.

The visit came just days after shows in Switzerland and France were canceled, and the UK government blocked him from entering the country, which led to the Wireless Festival getting completely canceled because he was supposed to headline it.

Kanye didn’t say anything to the cameras when he left the Simon Wiesenthal Center, just walked straight to his car without stopping for questions.

The whole situation screams damage control at this point.

Ye seems to be doing what looks like serious rebuilding after years of pushing antisemitic rhetoric that tanked his reputation and his business deals.

His previous apology in the Wall Street Journal hasn’t stopped the fallout, and one quiet visit to a human rights organization probably won’t either, but he appears sincere in his apologies.

The visit to the Simon Wiesenthal Center signals he’s trying to rebuild some credibility, but the damage might already be done.