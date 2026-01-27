ADL Responds to Kanye West’s Wall Street Journal Apology

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ADL called Kanye West’s apology “long overdue” but says it doesn’t erase his antisemitic history. Jewish group demands future behavior change.

The Anti-Defamation League fired back at Kanye West within hours of his full-page Wall Street Journal apology. The Jewish advocacy group called his statement “long overdue,” but made it clear they’re not ready to forgive.

Ye dropped a newspaper ad titled “To Those I’ve Hurt.” He blamed his antisemitic behavior on an undiagnosed brain injury from a 2002 car crash.

The Chicago rapper said the frontal lobe damage led to his bipolar diagnosis and years of destructive actions.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” West wrote in the advertisement. He detailed how the brain injury went unnoticed for over 20 years until a proper diagnosis in 2023.

The ADL wasn’t buying his medical explanation as a complete excuse. A spokesperson said that Ye’s apology “doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism.”

“The truest apology would be for him to not engage in antisemitic behavior in the future,” their spokesperson stated. They added, “We wish him well on the road to recovery.”

Ye’s apology to the Jewish people is long overdue and doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism – the antisemitic “Heil Hitler” song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references – and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal… — ADL (@ADL) January 26, 2026

The organization pointed to specific incidents that damaged the Jewish community. They mentioned his “antisemitic ‘Heil Hitler’ song,” hundreds of hateful tweets, s####### merchandise, and Holocaust references.

Each incident created “feelings of hurt and betrayal” that can’t be erased overnight.

West’s antisemitic spiral reached its peak in February 2025 during what he called a “four-month long manic episode.” He posted Nazi declarations on social media and praised Adolf Hitler. The rapper also sold t-shirts featuring swastikas during this period.

Bianca Censori, West’s wife, encouraged him to seek professional help when he hit “rock bottom.” He now follows a treatment plan including medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living. The artist says he found his “new baseline and new center” through this routine.

This marks West’s second major apology for antisemitic comments. He previously apologized in Hebrew on Instagram in December 2023. However, he reversed course just two months later, declaring on X that he was “never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

Corporate America already cut ties with West over his hateful rhetoric. Adidas ended its lucrative Yeezy partnership, costing both parties billions in revenue. Other brands and entertainment companies followed suit, isolating the artist financially.

His new album Bully drops Friday, marking his first major release since the antisemitic controversy began. West isn’t asking for “sympathy or a free pass” but hopes to “earn forgiveness” through consistent positive actions.