Ye’s Yeezy Brand Reportedly Owes California $600,000

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It looks like the controversial designer’s company is in debt to the state.

As Kanye “Ye” West continues to spread his condemned message of love for Nazi leader Adolph Hitler, the Yeezy Apparel founder seems to have some financial issues to address.

According to NBC News, government records reveal Ye’s Yeezy brand is in debt to the state of California. Tax lien notices reportedly show the company owes around $600,000 in unpaid taxes.

“Multiple California tax liens, adding up to $600,000, that’s certainly a sign of either extreme incompetence or extreme cash problems,” USC law professor Edward McCaffery told the outlet. “That is kind of an Amber Alert for the financial health of the enterprise.”

NBC News also discovered seventeen California government-imposed liens against three of Ye’s businesses and one charity. Apparently, the state still has four of the liens labeled active. There is presently no confirmation those supposedly active liens were terminated or paid.

Kanye West has become persona non grata in many circles at the moment. After igniting controversy for promoting a “White Lives Matter” shirt and spreading misinformation about the murder of George Floyd, Ye turned his attention to espousing antisemitic rhetoric.

Many of the corporations once aligned with Kanye West cut ties with the 45-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur. Both Adidas and Gap had a business relationship with Yeezy before Ye’s recent tirade against the Jewish community.

In addition to his antisemitic comments, Kanye West recently met with Donald Trump at the former U.S. president’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes joined Ye and Trump at that meeting.