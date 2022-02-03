YG Announces New Collaboration “Scared Money” Featuring J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo

The 4Hunnid leader links with two southerners for his latest single.

Compton-bred rapper YG is coming back with a new track. The 4Hunnid Records label head will drop “Scared Money” tonight at 9 pm on the West Coast.

YG tapped two high-profile rap stars for his new collaboration. “Scared Money” features North Carolina’s J. Cole and Tennessee’s Moneybagg Yo.

The three-man song will be YG’s first release of 2022. Previously, the Def Jam artist dropped “Sign Language” in 2021. He was also on last year’s “Perfect Timing” with Mozzy and Blxst.

YG is coming off the release of his My Life 4Hunnid album in 2020. The collaborative effort, Kommunity Service with Mozzy, hit DSPs the following year.

J. Cole released his Grammy-nominated The Off-Season album last May. Moneybagg Yo earned his first #1 album with 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain. YG’s catalog also includes My Krazy Life, Still Brazy, Stay Dangerous, and 4Real 4Real.



