YG Fans Shocked After He Brings Saweetie On Stage Months After Alleged Breakup

Rolling Loud Los Angeles is in full swing. The annual festival kicked off on Thursday (March 14) with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign and continued into Friday (March 15) with a headlining set from Nicki Minaj. At one point, YG was introduced to the stage, where he shocked his fans by bringing out Saweetie.

While the two reportedly broke up in January, by all appearances, it looks like they are still going strong. As she walked off stage, YG said, “I love you, girl, with your fine a##.”

YG and Saweetie say they love each other onstage at Rolling Loud tonight in California pic.twitter.com/Ej032vu3eL — SOUND (@itsavibe) March 16, 2024

The couple initially fueled dating rumors in May 2023, when they were spotted canoodling in Cabo, Mexico. Saweetie also attended YG’s birthday party that March and they were allegedly snuggling at Coachella a month later. But in January, it was reported they had ended their seven-month romance. YG was quick to squash that rumor, posting a photo of the pair cuddled up at a Beyoncé concert.

Rolling Loud, meanwhile, is gearing up for night three on Saturday (March 16) with performances by Post Malone, $uicide Boy$, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Larry June and Flo Milli, among others. The concert wraps up on Sunday (March 17) with appearances by likes of Future x Metro Boomin, Don Tolliver, Bryson Tiller, Ski Mask the Slump God, NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT and Chief Keef.

