EXCLUSIVE: YNW Bortlen Asks Court For Studio Time And Permission To Socialize As He Awaits Trial For Double Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YNW Bortlen is asking a judge to remove some of the restrictions of his home confinement as he awaits trial for allegedly killing two people with YNW Melly!

Florida rappers YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen have been facing legal troubles since their arrest in connection with the murder of two of their friends in 2018.

In February 2019, YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, and YNW Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, 21, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., 19, were both members of Demons’ YNW crew.

YNW Melly still faces the threat of the death penalty. Despite the serious charges, in March 2019, both rappers pled not guilty to the allegations of first-degree murder.

In August 2019, YNW Bortlen was placed on house arrest despite the opposition of his victims’ families. He wears an ankle monitor and cannot leave home except for court appearances and medical emergencies.

However, Bortlen is now seeking to modify the conditions of his release, asking for more freedom to socialize and work in the music studio.

Bortlen’s legal team has filed a motion to modify the conditions of his release, stating that he has been compliant with all the conditions so far.

The motion argues that he should be allowed to attend church, go to work in the studio, and interact with other people. According to the motion, these activities are essential for his mental health and well-being.

The rapper’s legal team also emphasized that Bortlen has already faced the consequences for allegedly violating the terms of his release, as he has been incarcerated and then re-released.

The motion suggests that Bortlen has learned his lesson and is now committed to abiding by the terms of his release.

It remains to be seen whether the court will grant Bortlen’s motion. The rapper is still facing serious charges, and the court may view any relaxation of his release conditions as a risk to public safety.

However, Bortlen’s legal team hopes the court will recognize his need to work and socialize and grant him the freedom he seeks.