YNW Melly’s Lawyer Demands Answers Ahead Of Murder Retrial

YNW Melly’s retrial is scheduled to begin in 2025. He was previously tried for murder in 2023. It ended in a mistrial.

YNW Melly’s lawyer confirmed he will be tried alone in his double murder retrial. His attorney cleared up any confusion after YNW Melly’s alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen was listed as standing trial on the same day in Florida court records.

The incarcerated rapper’s retrial is scheduled for September 10, 2025, pending an appeal. YNW Melly’s case is still bogged down by various motions that must be heard. His lawyer sought answers regarding the motions at a status hearing on Tuesday (October 15).

“I made several attempts to schedule the close to, I think, 15-20 motions that are still outstanding,” defense attorney Raven Ramona Liberty said. “We could not get the state to agree with any dates and your office then told us not to contact them unless the state agrees to dates.”

The judge indicated he was ready to move forward with motions not hindered by YNW Melly’s appeal.

“I’ll give you dates and then whatever motions the defense wants me to hear, just file a notice of hearing,” the judge said. “And just articulate on the notice of hearing these are the motions that are going to be heard. And then likewise, state, if you have anything you want me to hear, you can file a notice of hearing for the same date and time and say this is the motions that you want me to hear. And then I’ll hear them.”

The state’s lead prosecutor claimed they needed a list of the motions to respond properly. YNW Melly’s attorney said the prosecution already had the list.

“I gave her the list,” Liberty declared. “Some of these motions—when I actually gave the list, I gave dates … I don’t think there’s any motion that I have filed that date goes past May. So to say we need time to respond, it’s October. They’ve had time to respond.”

Hearings for the motions were scheduled for January 2025.

YNW Melly has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest. He is accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018.