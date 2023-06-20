YNW Melly’s Request For Mistrial Denied As Juror Sent To Hospital

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly’s trial will continue and the rapper will have to face a jury after a judge refused to dismiss this case.

YNW Melly, who’s currently on trial for the 2018 murders of fellow rappers YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, has faced another setback in court.

A judge denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial despite the defense arguing that the prosecution had “tainted” the jury. The defense’s motion centered around the testimony of Felicia Holmes, a registered nurse whose daughter was in a relationship with Melly.

Defense attorney David Howard called the situation a “prejudicial fiasco” in court, accusing Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley of presenting Holmes to read out-of-court statements despite a court’s ruling against it.

Fans of the rapper were hoping he would walk free, and many feel he will beat the case. The prosecution has presented ballistics evidence; however, no murder weapon has been discovered yet. The case’s outcome will rely on other pieces of evidence in an attempt to secure the conviction.

The trial, which has been marred by drama, saw a juror hospitalized due to dehydration, temporarily halting the proceedings.

The rapper’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, claimed to have had a heart attack due to the stress of the trial. She disclosed this information on her Instagram, asserting, “I had 1 heart attack already because of stress. I refuse to let this kill me.”

The trial also brings to light the heartbreak of the victims’ families. Leondra Phillips, the mother of YNW Juvy, expressed her longing for justice, saying, “It’s been a long process it’s almost four years, going on five. I think it’s about time for us to get justice.”

YNW Melly, who grew up in Indian River County’s Gifford community, became a household name when he released his breakout song “Murder on My Mind” via SoundCloud and YouTube in 2017. His experiences as a juvenile defendant and convict fueled his lyrics.