YNW Melly’s Mom Claims She Had Heart Attack Due To Son’s Trial

The rapper’s mom says she prays for everyone during this time because it is the right thing to do.

As YNW Melly’s murder trial drags on, a near tragedy has reportedly impacted the Florida rapper’s family. His mother recently claimed on social media she had a heart attack due the stress of the trial.

“I’m deleting the app,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I can’t be crying and making myself upset because of a lying clout chaser who won’t show his face in court but care so much.”

Jamie Demons-King, the single mother who raised the “Murder on My Mind” recording artist, revealed, “I had 1 heart attack already because of stress. I refuse to let this kill me. I try to be peaceful and respectful to all of you. I pray for everyone because I know it’s the right thing to do.”

Last week, Leondra Phillips, the mother of deceased rapper YNW Juvy, spoke out about her son’s death.

“[He was] my firstborn,” Phillips said while showing a picture of him on her cell phone. “He was everything to us. Today is we here for his trial and it’s sad, you know. It’s hurtful.”

Juvy’s mother noted she and YNW Sakchaser’s mother are both taking the incident “to heart,” saying the last five years have seemed long.

“It’s been a long process it’s almost four years, going on five,” she said. “I think it’s about time for us to get justice.”

Juvy’s aunt, Ashley Phillips, added, “This is somebody that we knew. It’s somebody that we loved. It’s somebody that we trusted. Like we watched (Demons) grow up. So, this is a sad case. This is tragic, so we just praying for justice.”

While the prosecution presented the ballistics evidence, no murder weapon has been discovered. They’ll have to use other evidence to attempt to secure the conviction.