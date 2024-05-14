Monica Laughs At “Older Lady” Confusing Her With Sexyy Red

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Monica said the fan was “so disappointed” when singer revealed she was not Sexyy Red.

A woman somehow mistook Monica for Sexyy Red at an airport. Monica recounted the fan’s funny mistake via Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 14).

“Ok… This older lady literally chased me Down in the airport to say Good Morning Miss Sexyy Red May I pls have a Picture!” Monica wrote. “I hated to disappoint her but I said, ‘Mamm I love her, but I’m not Sexyy Red.’ LMAOOO now I can’t get the song out of my head!!! She was so disappointed LOL.”

Monica posted a picture of herself sporting red hair, providing a somewhat plausible explanation for how the fan got so confused. The situation amused the multi-platinum-selling singer. She included audio of Sexyy Red’s single “Get It Sexyy” in the post about the mix-up.

The humorous fan interaction occurred a few months after Monica called out Ray J. She expressed frustration with him publicly discussing the possibilities of a joint tour with “The Boy Is Mine” collaborator Brandy.

“Ray J, I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public!” Monica said. “A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one of one with an extensive catalog that I deeply respect and a voice sent from heaven!”

She added, “The conversation being had without she and I is beginning to muddy the waters severely! She and I are both consummate professionals that share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful!”

Ray J apologized.

“Monica, if I said anything wrong, I apologize,” he said. “You are a great artist. You and Brandy have made history together. And all I want to do is just kind of shake it up a little bit to get y’all to see [the tour’s potential].”

Brandy and Monica released their hit single “The Boy Is Mine” in 1998. It spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.