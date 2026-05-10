Jay-Z & Beyoncé Flaunt $3.5B Combined Wealth At Met Gala With $50M Necklace & $6M Watch

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s $3.5 billion combined fortune takes center stage at the 2026 Met Gala with a $50 million necklace and $6 million watch.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé pulled up to the 2026 Met Gala looking like they own the entire fashion industry, and honestly, with a combined net worth of $3.5 billion, they basically do.

The power couple didn’t just attend the event on May 4; they dominated it, with Beyoncé serving as co-chair and both flexing their wealth in ways that had the internet doing the math for hours afterward.

Beyoncé’s entrance was the moment everyone had been waiting for since her last Met Gala appearance a decade ago. She wore a custom Olivier Rousteing gown that was already stunning, but the real statement piece was the Chopard necklace around her neck.

We’re talking about “The Queen of Kalahari,” a 342-carat diamond valued at $50 million. The necklace was the centerpiece of her entire look, and it made her look like the billionaire she is.

But Jay-Z wasn’t about to let his wife have all the shine.

He showed up with his own flex on his wrist, wearing a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime ref. 6300G valued at $6 million.

This isn’t just any watch; it’s one of the most complicated wristwatches ever produced, and Jay-Z’s been collecting these pieces for years.

His collection includes rare vintage Patek Philippes, Rolexes, Richard Milles, and a diamond-encrusted Hublot that Beyoncé herself gifted him. He’s basically the godfather of celebrity watch collecting at this point.

The real story here is what these two represent together. Beyoncé just crossed into billionaire status with a net worth of around $1 billion, while Jay-Z sits at $2.5 to $2.8 billion.

fffAs reported by Forbes, they’re not just the wealthiest couple in entertainment; they’re redefining what it means to build generational wealth in Hip-Hop.