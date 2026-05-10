Caitlin Clark Hits Stage With Morgan Wallen & Sparks Racial Controversy

Caitlin Clark’s decision to walk on stage with Morgan Wallen at his Indianapolis concert sparked immediate outrage from social media users questioning her judgment.

Caitlin Clark faced immediate backlash after appearing onstage with Morgan Wallen at his Indianapolis concert on May 9, 2026, sparking intense criticism across social media.

The WNBA star’s decision to walk out with the country music artist ignited a firestorm of comments questioning her judgment, particularly given Wallen’s controversial history and the racial makeup of her own team.

X users didn’t hold back, with one posting, “So many of her colleagues are Black women. But she’s fine being cool with the bigot who freely uses the n word.”

The criticism cut deeper when another user pointed out the contradiction of Clark’s position, writing, “She plays a sport where many of her teammates and colleagues are black women & STILL made this decision. We knew she was racist, we knew White America was protecting her & infantilizing her compared to Angel Reese, but how do her teammates react and play with a racist?”

The Angel Reese comparison became central to the discourse, with critics pointing out how Caitlin Clark had been protected and elevated by mainstream media in ways Reese hadn’t experienced.

The Fever’s regular season opener against Dallas had already been eventful for Clark, who scored 20 points in 31 minutes during the 107-104 loss.

Wallen’s controversial past made the appearance particularly contentious.

In 2021, the country star was caught on video using racial slurs, an incident that nearly derailed his career before he made a comeback. Beyond that incident, Wallen threw a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville in 2024, adding to his list of problematic behavior.

Yet despite these controversies, according to Yahoo Sports, Caitlin Clark still chose to share the stage with him, a decision that resonated poorly with observers who questioned her awareness of his background.

Clark isn’t the only celebrity who’s aligned with Wallen in recent years.

Drake featured the country artist in his “You Broke My Heart” music video in 2023, and Lil Durk collaborated with Wallen on “Broadway Girls,” which debuted at number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

These collaborations showed that hip-hop’s biggest names were willing to work with Wallen despite his racial slur controversy, but the difference with Clark’s appearance was the optics of a young white athlete surrounded by Black teammates choosing to publicly associate with someone who’d used racist language.

Wallen’s attempt to move past his 2021 comments seemed irrelevant to X users who weren’t letting the moment slide.

Despite his efforts to rehabilitate his image and continue his career, Wallen remains a polarizing figure whose presence continues to generate controversy whenever he appears alongside other celebrities.

Yea she’s never beating the allegations, now we have a reason to assume she hates Angel for reasons that don’t include basketball — ♰ (@youngwavelord) May 10, 2026

lost a game, took a shower, and then supported a racist https://t.co/E1dT1yPFFD — let’s go smesko (@dreamatlantaw) May 10, 2026

Of course the girl who has a racist fan base that she never addresses is outside with another known racist. Very on brand! https://t.co/511nnA6qph — MONIE LOVE.🌹 (@chillwithmonie) May 10, 2026

If she ain’t racist why she always hanging around racist…. https://t.co/nHz4W68IkG pic.twitter.com/P25j8ka1jh — #idk (@bye_whoree) May 10, 2026

fork was found in kitchen on saturday night https://t.co/b3gwisGhny — suri (@suricidal) May 10, 2026

Sure seems to have a lot of connections to a lot of extremely racist people. https://t.co/VaSOAn4gyR — Anthony Doyle🍉 (@Anthonysmdoyle) May 10, 2026