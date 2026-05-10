9th Wonder Completes His NC Central Story & Graduates 25 Years After Leaving to Chase Music

Grammy-winning producer 9th Wonder graduated from NC Central University this weekend, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree.

Grammy-winning producer 9th Wonder finally walked across the stage at North Carolina Central University this weekend, completing a chapter he started decades ago.

The legendary producer, whose real name is Patrick Denard Douthit, earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies during the university’s 147th commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The Wilmington native left NC Central back in the early 2000s to pursue his music career full-time. That decision paid off.

Over the past two decades, 9th Wonder shaped the sound of Hip-Hop through his production work with artists like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. He also pulled double duty, serving as a professor at NC Central and Duke.

He’s won Grammy Awards and built a reputation as one of the most respected producers in the industry.

But this weekend wasn’t just about 9th Wonder. Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2026. Lewis encouraged graduates to chase their identity and seize the moment.

The legendary linebacker brought powerful motivation and inspiration to the HBCU’s celebration.

9th Wonder’s return to NC Central represents more than just finishing what he started.

It’s a powerful statement about the importance of education, even for those who’ve already achieved massive success in their fields.

The producer has been mentoring the next generation of artists and producers through his label Jamla Records.