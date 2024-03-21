Monica Tells Ray J: “Stop Speaking On Me In Public” Amid Brandy Joint Tour Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Monica said she’s open to co-headlining a joint tour with Brandy but wants Ray J to stop discussing their business publicly.

Monica has had enough of Ray J publicly speaking on a joint tour with Brandy and has told the singer-turned-tech entrepreneur to stop talking about her.

Ray J recently hopped in the comments on Monica’s Instagram Livestream urging her to go on tour with his sister Brandy.

“BRANDY/MONICA TOUR,” he wrote in the chat. “PLEASE LETS MAKE HISTORY, ONE RUN FOR THE FANS. 100M plus for you both.”

Fans of “The Boy Is Mine” duo have long since called for Monica and Brandy to reunite with a joint tour and so his comment sent them into a frenzy of excitement.

However, Monica said despite the public demand, she has never been approached about the possibility of a tour with Brandy. Nonetheless, she claims media outlets are contacting her, and she wants Ray J to pipe down about it unless there’s a deal on the table.

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed. I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday (March 20).

“Ray J – I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public!” Monica added. “A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one of one with an extensive catalog that I deeply respect and a voice sent from heaven!”

Monica continued, “The conversation being had without she and I is beginning to muddy the waters severely! She and I are both consummate professionals that share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful!”

Ray J Claims Monica Would Open The Tour For Brandy

She also shared a post of Ray J claiming Monica would open up for Brandy on any tour.

“Somebody has to come out first,” he said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

However, Monica blasted that suggestion. She is open to “co-headline” a joint tour but says business must be handled behind the scenes.

Any further convo should be private,” she concluded her IG post.

She followed up with an Instagram comment stating there is no $100 million deal, acknowledging that she will “forever be the ‘bad guy’ in this situation.”