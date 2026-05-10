Red Hot Chili Peppers Sell Recorded Catalog To WMG For $300M

Red Hot Chili Peppers sell their recorded catalog to Warner Music Group for $300+ million, marking a major move in the ongoing catalog acquisition boom.

Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers just locked in one of the biggest catalog moves in recent memory, selling their recorded music rights to Warner Music Group for over $300 million.

The deal went through WMG’s joint venture with Bain Capital, which launched last July with a $1.2 billion war chest specifically designed to scoop up major artist catalogs.

This acquisition represents nearly half of the $650 million the venture has already deployed since its inception, signaling just how valuable the Peppers’ discography really is.

The Peppers have been sampling and interpolating Hip-Hop for decades, with Anthony Kiedis rapping on countless tracks throughout their career.

Flea has been vocal about his love for Hip-Hop, discussing his appreciation for everything from J Dilla and Odd Future, to Grandmaster Flash and Jay-Z.

Their funk-rock-rap fusion didn’t just influence rock music; it shaped how Hip-Hop producers approached sampling and beat construction.

Busta Rhymes even interpolated “Give It Away” on his track “Break Ya Neck,” proving the cross-pollination between RHCP and rap runs both directions.

The Peppers aren’t strangers to selling their music rights either. Back in 2021, they moved their publishing catalog to Hipgnosis for $140 million, and now that company (rebranded as Recognition Music Group) is potentially getting acquired by Sony in a multibillion-dollar deal.

The band’s been with Warner Records since the early ’90s, releasing every album from Blood Sugar Sex Magik onward through the label, so this recorded catalog sale feels like a natural extension of that relationship.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers remain one of the biggest touring acts on the planet, consistently selling out stadiums worldwide with hits like “Californication,” “Scar Tissue,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Under the Bridge.”