Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It looks like the Collective Music Group founder can finally celebrate—he and Angela Simmons have broke through the “just friends” barrier.

Yo Gotti has tried for years to woo Angela Simmons into his arms, but she repeatedly rebuffed his advances. Now, it looks like the Collective Music Group founder can finally celebrate—the two are officially an item. On Saturday (December 31), Simmons shared a series of Instagram photos to her account showing the couple celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Dressed to the nines in all black and dripping with diamonds, they drank champagne and posed with a black Rolls-Royce. In one of the photos, Yo Gotti holds an umbrella for Simmons to shield her from the rain. The caption on the post says it all: “You are all I need and more.”

Yo Gotti has been carrying a torch for Angela Simmons since at least 2015 when he released “Down In The DMs.” As he raps in the song: “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘Damn, Gotti, you bold’ (bold)/ F–k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

Rumors the two had finally linked up started swirling in September when they celebrated Simmons’ 35th birthday together in Miami. The following month, the budding couple enjoyed a trip to Dubai where they rode camels and ATVs in the desert.

To commemorate the occasion, Yo Gotti shared a video of their New Year’s Eve shenanigans to his Instagram account and bragged about his apparent “victory.” In the clip, he can be heard wishing Simmons a “Happy New Year” and telling her she “looks good.” He added in the caption: “Ain loss a crush since High School.” In a second post, Yo Gotti is photographed grabbing Simmons’ rear, making it crystal clear they’re more than friends (finally). Check them out below.