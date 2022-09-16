Yo Gotti Selling California Mansion For $8.6 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yo Gotti bought the Los Angeles County mansion for $7.6 million in 2021, but the CMG head honcho is ready to sell it.

The Collective Music Group founder is reportedly selling the home for $8.6 million. The mansion, known as Villa Forza, is located in Westlake Village in Los Angeles County.

Yo Gotti bought Villa Forza for $7.6 million in 2021. The home was custom-built for former Westwood One CFO Bruce Kanter in 1999. Kanter and his wife Marina lived there for over two decades before selling it to Yo Gotti.

According to Dirt, the 41-year-old rapper paid $100,000 more than the asking price. Now, he’s looking to sell the place for $1 million more than he spent on it.

Earlier this year, the veteran artist treated himself to two Rolls Royces for his 41st birthday. The vehicles cost him $1.2 million.

On the music front, Yo Gotti has been busy adding to his CMG roster in 2022. He signed rising star GloRilla, who hails from his hometown of Memphis, in July.

Yo Gotti also recruited Mozzy to join the label. The signing was announced in February.

Mozzy dropped his CMG debut Survivor’s Guilt in July. But that same month, he started serving a one-year prison sentence for a gun charge.