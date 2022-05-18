Yo Gotti Spends $1.2 Million On Two Rolls-Royce Cars For His Birthday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out photos of the CMG leader’s new luxury automobiles.

Memphis-bred rap star Yo Gotti turns 41 on May 19, 2022. Once again, the Collective Music Group boss is spending lavishly on himself to celebrate his birthday.

In 2020, Gotti spent $1.3 million on a $480,000 Rolls-Royce truck, a $400,000 Ferrari F8, a $290,000 Lamborghini, and a $180,000 Richard Mille watch. All of those items were turquoise colored.

Last year, Gotti bought two Richard Mille watches that were worth around $1.1 million. This year, the CM10: Free Game album creator up his gift-giving by $100,000.

Yo Gotti’s 41st birthday celebration includes the Roc Nation affiliate shelling out $1.2 million on two Rolls-Royce vehicles. He wrote on Instagram, “1.2 Million in Gifts 🎁 I Fell in Luv with Twins 👯‍♀️ 🖤💛 #EveryDayMyBirthday #ThanksToDaStreets Thanks to @rollsroycecars #Custom #TWININ.”

Additionally, the “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” concert will take place in Memphis on July 15. Previous installments of the annual event featured appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., Gucci Mane, and more.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” said Gotti. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedExForum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”

Yo Gotti’s CM10: Free Game album came out in February. The Tennessean’s eleventh studio LP became Gotti’s highest-charting album of his career by debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. CM10: Free Game contains features by 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Shenseea, and DaBaby.