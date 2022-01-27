Yo Gotti Announces “Change A Rapper’s Life” Contest For ‘CM10’ Album

Find out how you can possibly end up on the #DollaFoDolla track with the southern rhymer.

Collective Music Group label founder Yo Gotti will release CM10: Free Game studio LP on February 4. Gotti is giving one rising rapper the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear on the album as part of the “Change A Rapper’s Life” contest.

“I wanna Put A Brand New Artist in Position, I’m bout to upload Dis s### to Youtube & SoundCloud RITE NOW! Whoever can put dat REAL PRESSURE 🔥💨 On Here Dat I like, I’M PUTTING YOU ON #CM10 & #PossiblyDaLabel😳🤯 Let’s Go!” tweeted Yo Gotti.

The Memphis rap star posted “Dolla’ Fo’ Dolla (Open Verse)” on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Audiomack. In order to enter the contest, fans must upload a video of their verse to “Dolla’ Fo’ Dolla” on Instagram, tag @YoGotti and @CMGTheLabel, and include the #CM10 and #DollaFoDolla.

Numerous “Change A Rapper’s Life” hopefuls have already posted their version of “Dolla’ Fo’ Dolla” to Instagram. The #DollaFoDolla hashtag currently has more than 3,000 posts on the social media platform.

“CM10” Dropping February 4th

Yo Gotti is promoting CM10: Free Game as his final album. The tenth installment in the Cocaine Muzik series will be a double-disc project with one side called “Free” and the other side called “Game.”

CM10 follows 2016’s White Friday (CM9) commerical mixtape. 2020’s Untrapped is Yo Gotti’s most recent studio LP. His discography also includes the Gold-certified I Am, The Art of Hustle, and I Still Am.

Collective Music Group is presently the label home to Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST GEE. In 2021, CMG entered into a new partnership with Interscope Records. At the time, Gotti stated CMG and Interscope want to “develop the next generation of superstars.”