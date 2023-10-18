Yo Gotti Celebrates 42 Dugg’s Release From Prison With Big Hug

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yo Gotti welcomed home his CMG artist 42 Dugg, who spent more than a year behind bars dealing with legal troubles.

CMG artist 42 Dugg received lots of hugs after getting released from prison. Yo Gotti and others greeted 42 Dugg in an Instagram video published on Wednesday (October 18).

“It’s Time To Go Again‼️” Yo Gotti wrote in the post’s caption. “W E L C O M E H O M E @42_dugggg.”

42 Dugg, whose real name is Dion Hayes, spent roughly 17 months behind bars. He failed to report for a six-month sentence at a West Virginia prison, leading to his arrest in May 2022.

The Detroit native was supposed to serve his six-month prison sentence for probation violation, which stemmed from a firearm possession case. The rapper mistakenly believed he did not need to begin serving time while going through the appeal process.

Earlier this year, 42 Dugg pleaded guilty to failure to surrender. A Georgia judge sentenced him to one year in prison in April.

42 Dugg begged for help just a few weeks after his sentencing. He said his prison conditions were terrible in several Instagram Stories posts. CMG boss Yo Gotti responded by offering $2 million to any attorney who could secure 42 Dugg’s release.

“I got 2 million for any lawyer that can get Dugg out early,” he wrote on Instagram in May.

Six months later, 42 Dugg was able to leave prison.

Watch Yo Gotti reunite with 42 Dugg below.