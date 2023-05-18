Yo Gotti Offers $2M To Any Lawyer Who Can Get 42 Dugg Out Of Prison Early

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In a new update from behind bars, 42 Dugg claims his cell was raided at 3 A.M. a day after complaining about prison conditions.

Yo Gotti has come to the aid of 42 Dugg, offering to put up $2 million to any lawyer who can free his artist.

The CMG rapper made an impassioned plea from behind bars Tuesday (May 16), calling for “the best civil lawyer in Georgia,” complaining that he is deprived of his basic human rights.

In the since-deleted posts, 42 Dugg claims he has no access to hot water to heat food and has been denied family visits.

“Im in jail for going to the gun range, dropping dirty and failure to appear,” he penned. “I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody, they handling me crazy. Man im in this b#### heating my food up with the water from the nasty ass shower. They dont even give us hot water to heat our food up aint no microwave, I can’t get no visits from my family nothing. Im sure they gone do some more illegal s### but what I pose to die in this b#### for probation violation.”

He also accused U.S. Marshalls of telling the prison to prevent him from attending a Zoom court hearing for an old case. He claims this stopped him from being released to a halfway house.

Then on Wednesday (May 17), the “U-Digg” hitmaker shared another update revealing prison authorities raided his cell in the middle of the night.

“They raided my s### last night at 3am lol they taken me to war. I need johhny cochran lil cousin or sumn,” he added. “its on the flow in this b####.”

Yo Gotti – Birthday Wish To Have 42 Dugg Released Early

However, Yo Gotti has stepped in and is willing to stump up a whopping $2 million to get 42 Dugg early release.

“I got 2 Million for any lawyer that can get Dugg out early!” Yo Gotti shared on his Instagram Story Wednesday night. The CMB label boss celebrates his birthday this week, and although he can buy himself anything, he only wants to see 42 Dugg free. Check out his post below.