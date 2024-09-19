Yo Gotti Goes All Out for Angela Simmons’ Birthday With Lavish Gifts and Romantic Getaway 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons’ romance is going stronger than ever, jetting off on a romantic birthday celebration.

Yo Gotti pushed the boat out for Angela Simmons’ birthday, whisking her off on a romantic vacation and drowning her in lavish gifts.

The CMG founder spared no expense in celebrating his boo as she turned 37 on September 18. Yo Gotti paid a special tribute to Angela Simmons on Instagram, posting a highlight reel of their picturesque villa, which appeared partially carved out of a cave.

He also showed off his extravagant designer gifts, including a matching Hermes bag and watch. Angela Simmons posed for a photo shoot in the scenic villa located somewhere in the Himalayas, according to Gotti’s caption.

“Happy Birthday Shawty,” he wrote. “#Foreva.”

The couple are going strong and jetted off on another luxury vacation to celebrate Gotti’s birthday in May. Simmons posed in a bikini with “GOTTI” emblazoned across her rear.

Two months later, Simmons said she was ready to walk down the aisle with Gotti and joked that they spent so much time together that she adopted his Southern accent. She confirmed he’s the one during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” and said she was ready for marriage.

“Yeah, definitely,” she said. “I’m too old to be playing games. I’m in it.”

The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in January 2023, years after Gotti revealed his crush on the 2015 track “Down in the DM.” Gotti captioned his post, “Ain loss a crush since High School.”