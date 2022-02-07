Yo Gotti Releases “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” Master Recording Allowing Others To Profit From The Song

Yo Gotti gave “universal clearance” for artists to record a verse on the song and upload it to streaming platforms to earn revenue from it.

Yo Gotti is on a giving spree, granting artists the opportunity to profit from putting a verse on his song and also handing out some hefty individual contributions.

The Memphis rapper revealed his plans on Sunday (Feb. 6). He said he has given “universal clearance” for any artist to record a verse on his song “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” and make money from it. They can release their version of the track on streaming platforms and keep any revenue they may earn.

“PSA‼️ NEVER DONE BEFORE EVER ‼️EVERY ARTIST DAT PUT A VERSE ON “Dolla Fo Dolla,” Yo Gotti wrote on Instagram. “YOU CAN HAVE THE SONG 😳”

He gave permission to upload it on YouTube and all DSP’s including Apple, Spotify, and Tidal. “BIG GOTTI , I ONLY DO BIG S###,” he wrote and gave instructions for downloading the song.

Yo Gotti Gives Back

Furthermore, Yo Gotti decided to bless some aspiring rappers who already laid down a verse on “Dolla Fo’ Dolla.” Last month he started the #DollaFoDolla challenge, inviting artists to record a verse to the song. The winning rapper not only would feature on the album, but he would also consider signing them to his label.

He revealed the winner as 10 Percent who was included on the album. However, Yo Gotti also chose to bless a few other participants in the challenge.

He rewarded a college student for ‘focusing on ur Talent while Still focusing on ur Education,” and offered to pay her tuition next semester.

Yo Gotti also told his “Lil Homie” 17-year-old Josh that he’s got a “situation: for him when he turns 18.

He told another artist that she “go Harrd” and wants to pay for “3 Videos & Studio recording time.”

Lastly, Gotti also offered to send some commissary money to a group that took part in the challenge.

“Dolla Fo’ Dolla” comes off of Yo Gotti’s latest album, “CM:10 Free Game,” which dropped on Friday (Feb. 4).