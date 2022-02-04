Yo Gotti Reveals Winner Of #DollaFoDolla Contest For ‘CM10’ Album

Listen to the new collab with 10 Percent.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti returned this week with his latest studio album. CM10: Free Game is a two-sided project with features by 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Kodak Black, Blac Youngsta, and Shenseea.

In addition, the winner of Yo Gotti’s #DollaFoDolla challenge made the tracklist. The CMG boss revealed 10 Percent as the person that earned a spot on CM10: Free Game‘s “Dolla Fo’ Dollar” song.

“Congrats Lil Homie @iam10percent. Welcome to BIG LEAGUE. 🏆✍🏾 #Mafia Salute to Everybody Who Killed it. 🔥Dis S### ain’t Over Stay Tuned……….🤫,” posted Yo Gotti on Instagram.

Yo Gotti promoted CM10: Free Game as his final album. His discography also includes projects such as Life, Back 2 da Basics, Live from the Kitchen, I Am, The Art of Hustle, I Still Am, and Untrapped.

The official artwork for CM10: Free Game paid homage to classic albums by Lil Wayne and Jay-Z. “Side A” cover was inspired by Wayne’s Tha Carter II. “Side B” cover was inspired by Jay’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.