Yo Gotti Reveals 50 Cent Convinced Him To Change Cocaine Muzik Group Name

Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group is home to artists such as Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy and Lehla Samia.

50 Cent played a key role in Yo Gotti’s decision to alter his Cocaine Muzik Group’s name to Collective Music Group.

Yo Gotti discussed why he changed the label’s name in an interview with Billboard. The CMG founder said a chat with 50 Cent made him reconsider the original moniker.

“I was having a [phone] conversation with 50 Cent, and he was like, ‘Yo, you’re winning, but you can’t be Cocaine Muzik Group — that’s too harsh,” Yo Gotti recalled. “They’re going to be scared of that.’ [I] thought about it like, ‘Damn, he’s right. What else does CMG mean?’ He put it in my head to start thinking in that direction.”

He eventually settled on Collective Music Group, which became the home of Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee. CMG also signed 42 Dugg as part of a joint deal with Lil Baby’s 4PF imprint.

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti bolstered the CMG roster by signing Sacramento’s Mozzy. The Memphis native expanded outside of Hip Hop too, adding R&B singer Lehla Samia to the label a few months later.

Yo Gotti’s CMG signed a partnership with Interscope Records in 2021. The deal landed him back at a major label after leaving Epic Records in 2020.