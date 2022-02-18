“YO! MTV RAPS” Returns In Spring Hosted By Conceited & DJ Diamond Kuts

“YO! MTV RAPS” is making a return after an absence of more than thirty years, fronted by two fresh faces to breathe new life into the series.

One of Hip-Hop’s most beloved shows, YO! MTV RAPS, is making a return to the screen with two new hosts!

Paramount announced famed battle rapper Conceited and Philadelphia native DJ Diamond Kuts will front the return of the classic show. The series will include live performances, cyphers, and lifestyle content to explore Hip-Hop culture and music in 2022. YO! MTV RAPS will premiere this spring on Paramount+ although the exact date is yet to be revealed.

Wild ‘N Out star Conceited shared the news on Instagram yesterday with a notice that the price has gone up!

“Yesterdays price is not todays price! 🤯🤯,” Conceited wrote. “The fact that I always said I wish this is show would come back and it actually did and they got me to host it is insane!!! And with the queen philly Jawn @djdiamondkuts @mtv @mtvnews @paramountplus.”

YO! MTV RAPS Return Aims To Bring The Magic Of The Past Into The Present

Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount, said in a statement: “YO! MTV RAPS is truly one of the most groundbreaking, iconic music series to date. The wildly popular franchise introduced hip hop to the world and along the way helped launch the careers of countless artists.”

He also spoke on YO! MTV RAPS new hosts. “Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts are the perfect pair to bring new life and energy to our storied past, as we merge the show’s legacy with the fresh faces of hip hop’s present and future, taking YO! worldwide to a whole new generation of fans on Paramount+.”

Meanwhile, the official DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles shared her joy at the announcement. “Ayeeee The news is out 🎉 Im super excited to Host MTV RAPS with @conceitednyc thank you @mtv @paramountplus for this opportunity!!! 💓💓💓 LETS GOOO 🎉”

The hugely influential series returns more than three decades on from its debut in 1998. The original YO! MTV RAPS was created by Peter Dougherty and Ted Demme and hosted by Fab 5 Freddy before Dr. Dre and Ed Lover and later, T Money took over.