The ongoing saga involving Young Buck and 50 Cent continued on Wednesday (April 24)—kind of. The former G-Unit rapper shared a clip of an old freestyle called “New Years Cake” on Instagram with a caption that read: “Yea I Got Time Today 50cent …. Meet Me At The #linkinbio …. And Pull Up To #TheRenovationTour …LETS TALK ABOUT IT !!! DM or @charlie1080p For AVAILABLE SHOW DATES.”

Despite the 50 Cent mention, Young Buck denied it was a diss track aimed at his former boss in the comment section. When someone asked, “So was this a 50 Cent diss,” Buck replied, “Nah not at all. Just playing chess.”

Anyone remotely paying attention is well aware Young Buck and 50 Cent have been embroiled in a contentious beef for years. Earlier this year, Young Buck filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection in attempt to avoid paying 50 Cent an alleged debt he owes. In April 2022, he appeared on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast and discussed some of his issues with 50 Cent.

“We’re at a standstill,” Young Buck said. “I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole drawn-out court situation when it all could be done on a business level. [50 Cent] sent cease-and-desist [letters] out to try to stop all of my music and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit.”

Consequently, Buck was forced to find different ways to complete the one album he reportedly has left on his G-Unit contract, including filing for bankruptcy.

“What I did was once [50 Cent] stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” he added. “And they stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist anything. I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well, hey. If you’re owed this, then present whatever receipts or whatever you’ll get paid type of situation.’ That was the only way I was able to go forward with working. 50 hasn’t been able to stop no music I put out right now.”

But that’s only the half of it. 50 Cent and Young Buck have been trading shots online since their falling out. 50 Cent routinely accuses Buck of being a homosexual and having a romantic relationship with a transgender woman. He recently revisited the alleged “scandal” in March and alluded to finally gaining clarity on the incident depicted in the photo, when Buck appeared to refuse to take a photo with a fan.

“Didn’t make sense when we was taking the pic, but it makes whole lot of sense now,” he wrote. “That boy like them boys!” He also re-shared the photo on Instagram with the same caption.