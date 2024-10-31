Young Dolph’s Killer Seeks New Trial Over “Gruesome” Photos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Johnson, one of the gunmen who shot and killed Young Dolph in 2021, was convicted of first-degree murder.

Justin Johnson, the man convicted of Young Dolph’s murder, filed a motion for a new trial on October 25. Johnson said his sentence should be vacated due to multiple errors in his trial.

“The verdict regarding the offenses of conviction was contrary to the weight and sufficiency of the evidence, and the evidence was insufficient to lead any rational trier of fact to conclude that Mr. Johnson was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Johnson’s lawyer Luke Evans wrote. “The trial court erred by admitting gruesome photographs of the victim’s body at the crime scene. The trial erred by admitting gruesome autopsy photographs. The trial court erred by denying Johnson’s repeated motions to allow him to sit at the counsel table. The cumulative effect of multiple errors at trial warrants granting Mr. Johnson a new trial.”

Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun in September. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Cornelius Smith, who testified against Johnson, is scheduled for a court hearing on November 15. Smith faces first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder charges.

Smith admitted he was one of the gunmen who shot Young Dolph at Johnson’s trial. Johnson and Smith were recruited by Hernandez Govan to kill Young Dolph to collect a $100,000 bounty. Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook put a hit on the late rapper, who was fatally shot at a Memphis bakery in 2021.

Govan faces first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder charges. Prosecutors gave him a November 22 deadline to accept a plea deal.

According to Johnson’s attorney, Govan entered a proffer agreement during the Young Dolph murder investigation. Govan did not testify in Johnson’s trial.

Govan’s trial is scheduled for March 2025 if doesn’t take a plea deal.