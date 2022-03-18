The memorial for the late rapper Young Dolph outside of his favorite cookie shop, where he was murdered, is now removed.

Fans and his employees protested the move, but the owners of the Airways Blvd property had the final say.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Makeda’s Cookies decided not to return to the location after the drive-by murder took the life of one of their most celebrated customers.

Fans vowed that they would build it back up if it does down.

While Dolph’s family understood the decision, FOX 13 reports the fans do not, and they are still making the pilgrimage to the site.

One fan, Dannielle Griffin Noell said, “I don’t think they should take this down. I think they should make it a museum or something like the Trap Museum in Atlanta.”

“They should turn this into the trap museum,” she continued. “Maybe the Dolph museum in honor of him and have more Memphis artists…”

Young Dolph was shot down in front of the bakery after purchasing some treats. Four of the five men suspected in his murder have been apprehended.